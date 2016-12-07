Over the years, Kappa Sigma members had transformed the basement of the 1950’s-era house into... well, a bar, known as The Pit. Now that they were tearing their home down and rebuilding, they were afraid of losing their hangout. So, Hug decided to design “a newer, better, version-on-steroids” of the Pit. The result: what looks like a full-on sports bar, (Hug calls it a “recreation room” since the fraternity doesn’t officially provide alcohol) complete with antique street signs, restaurant-style booths and a mezzanine from which partiers can look down at the action.

When architect Mike Hug was designing a new house for the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Georgia Tech, he says the frat brothers had one pressing question: “What are you going to do about The Pit?”

Hug has had to learn a lot about fraternities and sororities from the inside out. His Atlanta-based company, Hug & Associates Architects, is one of several firms in the country that specialize in Greek housing. And business is booming due to an expansion in student population and interest in Greek life. Among his projects is the Delta Gamma House at the University of Alabama. Over the past decade, about 30 Greek organizations at Alabama remodeled their houses or built new ones at the school with funds loaned by the school but paid back with private dollars for a combined cost of more than $200 million, according to records provided to The Associated Press.

Building or remodeling a modern-day fraternity or sorority house poses a complex and unique set of challenges. Financing can be hard to get, considering that houses will be inhabited by a rotating cast of teenagers and twentysomethings, not usually a bank’s favorite type of resident.

Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Georgia Tech —Hug & Associates Architects

Some Greek organizations have turned to Washington to help make the renovations easier. The Fraternity and Sorority Political Action Committee (nicknamed by some “FratPAC”) donates tens of thousands of dollars to the congressional campaigns of fraternity and sorority alumni and “those who support the Greek experience” in Congress. Greek alumni in turn have often introduced legislation that benefits Greek organizations and their houses, like a bill to make federal grants available for installing fire alarms and sprinklers in fraternities and sororities. In the most recent Congress, a major PAC priority was passage of the Collegiate Housing and Infrastructure Act (CHIA), something of a perennial bill that would revise the IRS code when it comes to Greek housing renovations and construction.

The bill, which had 94 co-sponsors, would allow Greek organizations to go from writing off just 30 percent of every housing-related donation, to claiming the entire amount as tax exempt. Supporters say the bill would create jobs and make college housing more affordable for students by enabling Greek organizations to provide cheaper alternatives to dorms and alleviate the housing crunch.

Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Georgia Tech —Hug & Associates Architects

The bill was introduced in both houses in early 2015 but never made it out of committee. Still Greek-related organizations and developers hope to convince lawmakers to help reduce the financial hurdles to fraternity and sorority construction.

For example, banks may want large cash down payments.

“What happens if the next class gets kicked off campus and you lose your charter?” asked Mike Halstead, whose Indianapolis firm has done work for Greek organizations in the Midwest. He said one of his renovation projects was cancelled because the chapter got kicked off campus.

The houses must be attractive enough to lure in new pledges every year, yet industrial enough to withstand heavy use. They have to meet building codes and university concerns like architectural character and height, sometimes get local historic preservation board approval, and still keep rents cheap enough that students don’t go back to the dorms or to off-campus apartments. Much of the work has to be completed during the summer when students are away, so it often must be done in three phases. All that can further drive up costs.