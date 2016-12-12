The bizarre truth about campus secret societies

Perhaps no collection of Greek-system aristocrats has wielded as much local influence as the Machine, (officially Theta Nu Epsilon) a collection of about 30 representatives culled from the most popular fraternities and sororities on Alabama’s campus. Student government candidates who have dared to run against the Machine’s nominee have faced death threats, boycotts, knife attacks and cross burnings. The Machine has also been accused of resisting efforts to include more black students in Greek life. Still, the Machine’s alumni historically end up as powerful lobbyists, business leaders and politicians. We sought comment from the Machine but were unable to identify any official representative of the secret group. Fusion did reach out to students we believed were members. They either didn't respond or told us they were not members.